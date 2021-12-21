LDH reports over 1700 new COVID cases for the state

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reports 1,729 new COVID-19 cases with 3 new deaths for the state of Louisiana.
Of the number recorded, which is the highest one-day state total since September, New Orleans reported 279 news cases – the highest one-day total since August.
Louisiana COVID-19 Breakdown:
- 1,729 new cases bringing the overall total for the state to 785,333
- 3 new deaths bringing the overall total for the state to 14,937
- 265 COVID-19 patients are currently in the hospital
- 35 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators