LDH reports over 1700 new COVID cases for the state

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reports 1,729 new COVID-19 cases with 3 new deaths for the state of Louisiana.

Of the number recorded, which is the highest one-day state total since September, New Orleans reported 279 news cases – the highest one-day total since August.

Louisiana COVID-19 Breakdown:

1,729 new cases bringing the overall total for the state to 785,333

3 new deaths bringing the overall total for the state to 14,937

265 COVID-19 patients are currently in the hospital

35 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators

Today, LDH reports 1,729 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since 12/20/21. The vast majority (99.8%) of these cases are tied to community spread. pic.twitter.com/ayCz3fUr2Q — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 21, 2021