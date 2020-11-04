LDH reports fifth child death from COVID-related illness MIS-C

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a fifth child has died from causes related to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

MIS-C is a serious health condition in young people less than 21 years of age where different body organs can become inflamed and fail. These include the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

The last child death reported in Louisiana related to MIS-C was in August.

The total number of confirmed MIS-C cases in Louisiana has risen to 91, according to the latest update on the Louisiana Department of Health, which updates data on MIS-C cases weekly on Wednesdays. 85 of them have been discharged from the hospital. One child currently remains hospitalized.

While specifics on individual cases are not released, the data shows the median age of children with confirmed cases is six and 60% of them have been male. Race data shows 47.3% of them have been Black, while 35.2% have been white.

Confirmed Cases 91 Deaths 5 Age Range 0-19 Median Age 6 Gender: Female 36 (39.6%) Male 55 (60.4%) Clinical Status: Hospitalized 1 (1.1%) Discharged 85 (93.4%) Died 5 (5.5%) Race: Asian 3 (3.3%) Black 43 (47.3%) Other 13 (14.3%) White 32 (35.2%) Unknown 0 Ethnicity: Hispanic 22 (24.2%) Non-Hispanic 69 (75.8%) Source: Louisiana Department of Health data as of 11/04/2020



Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired. The specific cause of MIS-C is not yet understood, but it is known to occur in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to another individual with COVID-19.

MIS-C is a mandatory reportable condition in Louisiana and the Department of Health urges clinicians across the state to report immediately any suspected cases to LDH.

LDH recommends parents and caregivers watch for the symptoms of MIS-C in their children. Emergency warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain. More information about MIS-C can be found here.