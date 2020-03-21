LDH reports 763 coronavirus cases in Louisiana as of Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE – The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Louisiana has jumped to 763.

That is 178 additional cases since Saturday’s 9:30 a.m update.

Six deaths were reported on Saturday.

The deaths of an 83-year-old Orleans Parish resident, a 50-year-old Orleans resident, a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident and a 90-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported.

All aside from the 83-year-old individual had underlying medical conditions.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Louisiana to 20.

Orleans Parish continues to lead the state with 418 confirmed cases.

Jefferson Parish has the second most cases, and is now in the triple digits, at 166 cases.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, coronavirus cases have been reported in 35 so far.

Nearly 1,300 coronavirus tests have been completed by the Louisiana Department of Health, and more than 2,000 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs.