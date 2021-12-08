LDH reports 3 more probable Omicron cases, including 2 in Greater New Orleans area

Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant of concern designated by the World Health Organization, gets its name from a letter in the Greek alphabet. (Photo: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported three new probable cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, adding to the one confirmed case reported over the weekend.

Two of the cases involve patients in the Greater New Orleans area (LDH Region 1). Currently, the health department does not have further information regarding these cases.

The other probable case involves a person from Region 4, the Acadiana area. The patient reportedly traveled internationally and their condition did not require hospitalization.

Wednesday’s announcement marks Louisiana’s fourth Omicron case — 3 probable and 1 confirmed. The state’s first confirmed Omicron case was identified on December 3, involving a person from the New Orleans area who recently traveled within the United States.

In a statement announcing the new cases, Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter commented on the COVID-19 crisis, stating:

“These new cases of Omicron should serve as a reminder of the ongoing threat of COVID especially as we get ready to gather for the holidays. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated and get the booster.”

State and federal health officials continue to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone ages 5 and over, along with a booster if they are eligible.