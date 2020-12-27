LDH reports 19 new deaths due to COVID-19 and over 3,000 new cases since Thursday

NEW ORLEANS – As of Dec. 27, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 19 new deaths due to the coronavirus since Thursday.

There are 3,227 new coronavirus cases in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are now 274,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are now 1,530 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

The Louisiana Department of Health is providing updated COVID-19 death numbers for parishes in the state:

Orleans– 673

Jefferson – 666

St. Tammany– 326

Tangipahoa – 170

Terrebonne – 147

Lafourche – 161

St. Charles – 73

Washington – 86

St. John the Baptist– 118

St. Bernard– 39

Plaquemines– 20

St. James– 43

There have been a total of 4,272,199 total tests, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of Dec. 21, 247,501 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

The Louisiana Department of Health is providing additional data about coronavirus deaths in the state: