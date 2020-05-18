LDH releases data on nursing homes affected by COVID-19

Judie Shape, left, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, waves to her daughter, Lori Spencer, right, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, as they visit on the phone and look at each other through a window at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. In-person visits are not allowed at the nursing home. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

On Monday, May 18, the Louisiana Department of Health released data on nursing home facilities in the state affected by COVID-19.

Along with the names of each facility, the department lists the number of residents, confirmed cases among residents and staff, and the number of deaths reported among residents.

Click here for the full report.

According to the LDH, nursing homes are required to report positive COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health. The Department is working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms; to minimize infection; and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The greatest risk for nursing homes is COVID-19 spreading within facilities and among vulnerable residents. A nursing home with residents who have tested positive for the illness is not a threat to the general public.

The Department is following recent CMS requirements and only certified adult care facilities are required to report the information in this report. This information is as complete and accurate as possible. It will be reported weekly on Mondays.