LDH provides updated COVID-19 Summer Camp Guidance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Summer is in full swing and so are summer camps for many children in the area.

With COVID-19 still lingering around the state, the Louisiana Department of Health is updating its Summer Camp Guidance.

In the guidance you will find key prevention strategies that can help keep the Summer camp experience as safe as possible.

LDH says, “consistent use of the multiple prevention strategies described in this document can limit the spread of COVID19 in many settings, including camps and can help camps open safely for in-person activities.”

If you have a child that goes to a summer camp and would like to be up-to-date on the latest guidelines, visit LDH COVID-19.