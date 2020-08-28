LDH confirms increase in cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The condition known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children continues to spread in Louisiana.

In one week, LDH reports that there has been an increase of 14 confirmed cases of MIS-C in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health is providing additional information about the condition below:

Picture courtesy of Louisiana Department of Health

The CDC defines an MIS-C case this way:

The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization

No other plausible diagnoses

Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms