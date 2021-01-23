Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

LDH confirms COVID-19 outbreak connected to Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an outbreak connected to the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament held at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Jan. 15-16.

LDH says it has received more than 20 reports of athletes, staff and attendees testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say that anyone who attended the tournament either day – January 15 or January 16 – should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and immediately contact their healthcare provider to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

They say individuals who attended the event should monitor for the following COVID- 19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and also quarantine, or stay home, to prevent further spread:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Those with questions about isolation or quarantine can call the LDH Contact Tracing line for further information at: 877-766-2130.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News