LDH confirms COVID-19 outbreak connected to Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an outbreak connected to the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament held at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Jan. 15-16.
LDH says it has received more than 20 reports of athletes, staff and attendees testing positive for COVID-19.
Officials say that anyone who attended the tournament either day – January 15 or January 16 – should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and immediately contact their healthcare provider to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms.
They say individuals who attended the event should monitor for the following COVID- 19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and also quarantine, or stay home, to prevent further spread:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Those with questions about isolation or quarantine can call the LDH Contact Tracing line for further information at: 877-766-2130.