LDH confirms COVID-19 outbreak connected to Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an outbreak connected to the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament held at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Jan. 15-16.

LDH says it has received more than 20 reports of athletes, staff and attendees testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say that anyone who attended the tournament either day – January 15 or January 16 – should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and immediately contact their healthcare provider to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

They say individuals who attended the event should monitor for the following COVID- 19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and also quarantine, or stay home, to prevent further spread:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Those with questions about isolation or quarantine can call the LDH Contact Tracing line for further information at: 877-766-2130.