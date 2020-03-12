LDH confirms 19 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana; 15 in Orleans Parish alone

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Louisiana Office of Public Health continue to closely monitor this outbreak.

Going forward, the Office of Public Health will update this page with the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state of Louisiana.

As of 4:45 p.m. CT on Thursday March 12, there are 19 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

See the breakdown by parish below:

*On 3/11, the Department reported a presumptive positive coronavirus result of an Iberia parish resident, based on information provided to the Office of Public Health by the patient’s health care provider. Additional investigation revealed that the patient currently lives in Lafourche Parish, where they are hospitalized. We have updated our reporting to list one presumptive positive case in Lafourche. Through contact tracing, we will continue to gather information about this and all of the current presumptive positive cases, so that we can monitor close contacts to prevent the spread of illness.