LDH: 20 additional Omicron variant cases in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, December 9, 2021, The Louisiana Department of Health reported 20 additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.


This brings the total number of Omicron cases in our state to 37 – 34 probable and 3 confirmed. The first confirmed Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on Dec. 3.

The following is a total breakdown of cases by region:

Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 30 – 28 probable; 2 confirmed

Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 3 probable

Region 4 (Acadiana): 1 probable

Region 7 (Northwest): 2 probable

Region 9 (Northshore): 1 confirmed

