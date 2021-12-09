LDH: 20 additional Omicron variant cases in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, December 9, 2021, The Louisiana Department of Health reported 20 additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of Omicron cases in our state to 37 – 34 probable and 3 confirmed. The first confirmed Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on Dec. 3.
The following is a total breakdown of cases by region:
Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 30 – 28 probable; 2 confirmed
Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 3 probable
Region 4 (Acadiana): 1 probable
Region 7 (Northwest): 2 probable
Region 9 (Northshore): 1 confirmed