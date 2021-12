LOUISIANA (WGNO)— On Sunday, the Lousiana Department of Health gave an update on the new Omicron variant in Louisiana.

The probable case of the Omicron variant LDH reported earlier this weekend is now confirmed.

UPDATE: The probable case of the #Omicron variant we reported earlier this weekend is now confirmed. At this time, we have 1 confirmed case of #Omicron in Louisiana.

As of Sunday, December 5, there is 1 confirmed case of Omicron in Louisiana.

We are reporting our first probable case of the new Omicron variant of #COVID19 in Louisiana.