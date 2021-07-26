Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

LCMC to suspend non-essential surgeries as Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to climb

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of surgery. (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — LCMC Health has announced a change in operations following a rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations.

A spokesperson from the health system confirmed beginning Thursday, its facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries that may require an overnight stay.

The announcement was reportedly made as a precaution to preserve beds and medical workers due to a rise in Covid-19 hospitalizations. This includes the State of Louisiana’s report of more than 7,500 cases over the weekend.

It is unknown how many Covid-19 patients LCMC is currently treating.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Check back to WGNO.com for more updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News