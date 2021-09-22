LCMC requires all staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine by December 30

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of New Orleans’ top health care facilities has announced it will require its staff to become vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) announced it would implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate among its employees.

A statement released Wednesday details the medical center’s decision, citing the FDA’s recent approval of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine as a contributing factor.

LCMC reports that all physicians, providers, and staff are required to be vaccinated by December 30, 2021.

Full Statement from LCMC

LCMC Health will require all staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, enacting the mandate beginning Monday, September 21, 2021. The announcement comes after the Pfizer BioNTech shot gained full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. LCMC Health began administering the Pfizer vaccine to its employees in its hospitals in December 2020, on a voluntary basis. The health system will now require all physicians, providers, and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 30, 2021. “Our team continues to provide healthcare with heart while facing challenge after challenge as this pandemic continues,” said Dr. John Heaton, President and Chief Medical Officer. “The evidence is clear; the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and lifesaving. Together, we can create a healthier future by protecting our patients and our people from Covid-19.”