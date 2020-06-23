Lawsuits challenging Louisiana virus election plan dismissed

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s emergency plan for its July presidential primary and August municipal elections.
The plan was written in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It was crafted by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and approved by state lawmakers in April.
The plan increased early voting by six days and expanded mail-in balloting for some people at higher risk to the virus. Two separate lawsuits filed in Baton Rouge federal court argued the plan didn’t go far enough to protect people from the virus. U
.S. District Judge Shelly Dick disagreed in a decision Monday that dismissed the consolidated lawsuits and upheld the emergency plan.