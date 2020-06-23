Lawsuits challenging Louisiana virus election plan dismissed

FILE – In this July 20, 2018, file photo, interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, talks to reporters in Baton Rouge, La. An emergency plan to increase early and mail-in voting options for Louisiana’s summer elections because of the coronavirus won approval Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from key state House and Senate oversight panels, but only after the mail-in balloting expansion was scaled back from a prior proposal. Republican lawmakers who raised concerns about voter fraud and stalled the first plan submitted by Ardoin lifted their objections once Ardoin more strictly limited the list of who’s eligible for mail-in ballots. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s emergency plan for its July presidential primary and August municipal elections.

The plan was written in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It was crafted by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and approved by state lawmakers in April.

The plan increased early voting by six days and expanded mail-in balloting for some people at higher risk to the virus. Two separate lawsuits filed in Baton Rouge federal court argued the plan didn’t go far enough to protect people from the virus. U

.S. District Judge Shelly Dick disagreed in a decision Monday that dismissed the consolidated lawsuits and upheld the emergency plan.