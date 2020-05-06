Lawmakers to consider strike at Edwards’ stay-at-home order

US President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican lawmakers trying to unravel Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide stay-at-home order are taking their first strike.

A Wednesday hearing will offer clues about whether GOP anger over the coronavirus response could lead to curbs on the governor’s power.

Edwards’ decision to extend his stay-at-home order through May 15 provoked strong criticism from Republicans who prefer a parish-by-parish approach.

House GOP leader Blake Miguez is proposing legislation to undermine the stay-at-home order by keeping Edwards from being able to enforce it.

Miguez’s proposal is scheduled for debate Wednesday in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. The effort would have to win support in the House and Senate.