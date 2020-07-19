Latest COVID-19 update: 3,116 new cases, 34 additional deaths since Friday

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Health updated the state’s COVID-19 numbers at noon today, adding over 3,000 confirmed cases and 34 new deaths since Friday.

The LDH has stopped reporting new numbers on Saturdays, so Friday’s totals are the last numbers available.

As of noon today, there are 91,706 confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana, up from 88,590 two days ago. Statewide, 3,433 deaths are now attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 34 from Friday’s total of 3,399.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients continues to rise as well, up 68 from Friday’s total of 1,401. The number of patients on ventilators also rose, from 162 on Friday to 177 today.

