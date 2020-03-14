Las Vegas: Luxor Hotel & Casino employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, NV – An employee at the Luxor Hotel & Casino tested positive for COVID-19.

MGM Resorts International sent a letter company-wide revealing “several” employees have tested presumptive positive and discussing layoffs.

“MGM Resorts has learned that an employee at Luxor Hotel & Casino has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). We are coordinating with the Southern Nevada Health District to notify people who may have been in close contact with the employee and are providing additional support as needed.”

More on MGM prevention and protocols can be found here.