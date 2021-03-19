Lakeview Regional discharges last Covid patient

COVINGTON, LA — Lakeview Regional Medical Center announced the release of its last Covid patient. The hospital says it’s Covid-free for the first time since the pandemic began.

Lakeview Regional was one of many local hospitals that worked on the front lines during the height of the pandemic. A year ago this month, its workers were among a handful of hospital staff in the area that were treated to a Blue Angels flyover as a tribune for their hard work.

After releasing the final patient, the hospital thanked its nurses, doctors, and other staff as well as the community leaders who all came together to do their parts.

“While we know the virus is still an active threat, we are celebrating this small victory towards the greater fight,” the hospital’s CEO, Hiral Patel, said in a written statement announcing the final patient’s release from the facility.