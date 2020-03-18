Lakeside Shopping Center closes main mall because of COVID-19 concerns

METAIRIE– Lakeside Shopping Center’s main mall is temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. This closure includes any interior facing stores. Stores or

restaurants with exterior exits are allowed to open at its discretion.

At this time, J.C. Penney & Dillard’s remain open. Store hours are listed below:

J.C. Penney – Monday-Saturday 12pm-7pm and Sundays 12pm-6pm

Dillard’s – Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm and Sundays 12pm-6pm

All restaurants on property are open and are offering take-out options.

Lakeside Restaurants Offering Take-out/Curbside Pickup:

• Bravo’s – 11am-7pm – (504) 828-8828

• Fleming’s – 12pm-8pm – (504) 799-0335

• P.F. Chang’s – 11am-9pm – (504) 828-5288

• Pokeworks – 11am-8pm – (504) 218-5352

• Puccino’s – 6am-3pm – (504) 835-3151

• Red Lobster – 11am-10pm – (504) 838-1285

• Starbucks on Causeway Blvd. – 5am-9:30pm – (504) 239-8713

• The Cheesecake Factory – 11am-10pm – (504) 837-1818