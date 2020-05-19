Lakeside Mall reopens on Tuesday

METAIRIE, LA – Stores within Lakeside Shopping Center’s main mall will begin reopening on Tuesday, May 19.

Mall hours during Phase One will be reduced to Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

While Lakeside Shopping Center will reopen on Tuesday, May 19, not all retailers within the main mall will open immediately. Lakeside has a diverse set of retail tenants and each store will need time to train staff, update inventory, and prepare their individual stores with the necessary cleaning, sanitization and safety measure implementations.

Details about what retailers are reopening as well as individual store operating hours will be updated regularly here.

At this time, the following stores plan to reopen for in-store shopping: Altar’d State, A Beautiful Soul, AT&T, Armani Exchange, Attic Salt (Opens 5/22/20), Big Easy Shades (Kiosk), Blink, Blu Spero, Bra Genie, Champs (Opens 5/20/20, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dillard’s, Earthsavers, Edward Jones (By Appointment Only), Footlocker, Forever 21(Opens 5/22/20), Free People, I’land Pedi Spa, Jean Therapy, Jewelry Treasures (Kiosk – Opens 5/20/20), Journey’s (Opens 5/22/20), Kendra Scott, Kids Footlocker, Lakeside Concierge, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, Lego (Opens 5/23/20), Louisiana Dental Center, Macy’s, Mimi’s Kids Boutique, PacSun (Opens 5/22/20), Pandora, Paris Parker Aveda, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Restoration Hardware, The Engraving Company, Whitney Bank,

Williams Sonoma (By Appointment Only), Zales (Opens 5/23/20) and Zara (Opens 5/27/20).

At this time, the following restaurants plan to open for counter service, curbside pickup, online

ordering or indoor dining: Counter Service, Curbside Delivery, Online Ordering: Auntie Anne’s, Cheesecake Factory, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Great American Cookie Company (Taking cake orders 5/19/20, Opening 5/20/20), P.F. Chang’s, Pokeworks, Red Lobster, Chickfil-a, Smashburger, Smoothie King, Puccino’s and Starbucks (Causeway & 17TH Street Location)

Indoor Dining: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and Pokeworks

Lakeside Shopping Center will operate in accordance with the approved plan submitted to the State Fire Marshal. Lakeside will also follow the Jefferson Back to Business Plan provided by the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO), alongside the Jefferson Parish Council & Administration.

The Lakeside Curbside Pickup Program will remain open and available for guests throughout Phase One. There are currently 34 stores participating in the program. View the list of participating retailers and restaurants at here.