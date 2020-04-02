Lakeshore Drive closed to vehicle traffic on the weekends

NEW ORLEANS – Beginning Friday, April 3, Lakeshore Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic every Friday at 6 p.m. until the following Monday at 5:00 a.m.

Vehicle traffic will be allowed Monday morning through Friday evening unless closures are required to stay in compliance with the Governor‘s Executive Order and/or public safety concerns.

“This measure is being put in place with public health and officer safety top of mind,” said Flood Protection Authority-East CAO, Derek Boese. “It will allow us to limit large gatherings, reduce the spread of the virus, and remain in compliance with the Governor’s orders.”

The closure will span from the Ted Hickey (Seabrook) Bridge to Shelter #1 (8000 Lakeshore Dr., between Canal Blvd. and West End).

Residents who need to use Lakeshore Drive to access their property will continue to have access.

Residents can still travel to the restaurants along Lakeshore Drive to pick up to-go orders.