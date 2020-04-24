Lafayette Parish mayors ask Gov. Edwards to be flexible in reopening state

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The six mayors of Lafayette Parish have issued a joint letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards, asking him to give local governments more flexibility in future COVID-19 emergency declarations going forward.

The letter praises Edwards’ work during the coronavirus crisis and thanks him for his support of the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s “Safe Shop” policy, which required a large number of local businesses to reopen with occupancy and social distancing requirements.

However, the letter also urges Edwards to take each parish’s situation into account when issuing future proclamations .

“Here in Lafayette Parish, we are deeply fortunate that we are enjoying a high level of support and compliance from our citizens and local businesses,” reads the letter. “Thusfar [sic], our parish has escaped many of the most troubling impacts of this virus.

“If there is any way for you to issue declarations going forward that allow for flexibility in the local response in parishes like ours, we would sincerely appreciate it.”

The letter is signed by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Broussard Mayor Ray Borque, Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux, Duson Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux, Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.