BATON ROUGE – There have been 305 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths in Louisiana over the past 24 hours.

That brings the total of statewide cases to 153,177, and the total of deaths to 4,942, according to the latest numbers published by the Louisiana Department of Health.

There are 787 COVID-19 patients in hospitals right now. Of those patients, 124 are on ventilators, according to the LDH.

