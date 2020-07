NEW ORLEANS – District 93 State Representative Royce Duplessis will partner with Israelite Baptist Church to host a free mask giveaway this weekend.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 12 at 2100 Martin Luther King Blvd. New Orleans, LA, 70113.

The event will provide free cotton face coverings to the public to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings will be handed out from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. or until supplies run out.