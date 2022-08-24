BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), since Monday (August 22), a total of 2,300 new coronavirus cases and 21 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the state.

LDH adds that of the new virus cases, 471 required hospitalization, with 20 people on ventilators.

Most of the infected individuals appear to be in Northwest Louisiana and fall between the ages of five and 17, according to LDH.

Officials say Louisiana is still in its sixth COVID-19 surge and vaccines are recommended for all residents six months of age and older.

To find vaccination sites near you, call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Support Hotline at 855-453-0774 or visit vaccines.gov

On a national level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as of Tuesday (August 23), the U.S. has a total of 91,963 new cases and a total of 265 new COVID-related deaths.

Click here for additional information on COVID statistics from the CDC.