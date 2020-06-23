Krewe of Centurions to honor first responders and healthcare heroes as Grand Marshals for 2021 Mardi Gras parade

METAIRIE, LA – On Tuesday, Norman R. Bourgeois, Captain of the Krewe of Centurions, announced that the parading organization plans to honor First Responders and Healthcare Heroes as Grand Marshals in the 2021 Krewe of Centurions Mardi Gras parade.

Bourgeois states, “We are excited to honor these men and women who continue to serve and protect our community.”

Furthermore, Bourgeois states, “with all of the uncertainty surrounding events post COVID-19, one thing for sure is that if Mardi Gras 2021 does happen, you can count on the Krewe of Centurions parade rolling as usual!”

As an added bonus, the parading organization is offering membership discounts to all First Responders and healthcare employees.

The 42nd annual Krewe of Centurions parade is planning to roll during Family Gras weekend on

Saturday, February 6, 2021 along Metairie’s new westbound route and ending at the Family

Gras festival at Clearview Center.

The Krewe of Centurions was established in 1979 by a partnership of businessmen from the

Harahan-River Ridge area. The co-ed krewe is known for putting on a family-friendly parade and

supports several non-profits each year, including Magnolia Community Services, a local

organization who provides support to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Additional information on the Krewe of Centurions can be found here.