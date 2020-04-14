Krewe of Barkus announces COVID-19 care fund

NEW ORLEANS – The Mystic Krewe of Barkus, a canine Mardi Gras krewe, announces the launch of The Barkus COVID Care Fund (BCCF) to help provide needed veterinarian care during the pandemic.

Funding will cover eligible companion pet care that cannot wait until after stay-at-home mandates are complete. If the procedure is an emergency, owners are still asked to contact an emergency care clinic or ask their veterinarian for assistance.

The BCCF will consider funding for serious veterinary needs depending on the level of funding available and urgency of the needed treatment.

If your funding application is approved, money will be paid directly to the treating veterinarian.

The application and guidelines can be found online at www.barkus.org. Any questions you have can be emailed to info@barkus.org.