KIPP East hit with COVID exposures during first week of school

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — KIPP East is midway through the first week of school and is reporting three positive, unrelated COVID-19 cases.

A spokesperson for the school said “As a precautionary measure and in accordance with the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health, those exposed have been asked to quarantine.”

The quarantined students received learning materials to continue studying at home. A spokesperson could not confirm exactly how many people are in quarantine as a result of COVID exposure. “The health and safety of our school community continues to be the number one priority for KIPP New Orleans Schools,” a spokesperson said.

KIPP New Orleans Schools are strictly enforcing a mask mandate and providing access to testing and vaccinations to everyone that is eligible.

A spokesperson added, “We understand the significance and the impact that in-person learning gives students and are doing everything in our power to maintain a safe school environment.”