Kenya extends quarantine period after “partying sprees”

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s government has ordered the quarantine period extended for two weeks in facilities where some people went on “partying sprees” and might have spread the new coronavirus.
Officials on Saturday reported a high number of cases among those in quarantine facilities and accused some people of not taking social distancing seriously.
But some Kenyans have complained to local media about the quarantine conditions that include shared bathrooms and poor hygiene. Kenya has 126 confirmed coronavirus cases.
