Kenner Police and Fire departments say “thank you,” to heroes in scrubs

Kenner, LA – Sirens and lights filled the parking lot to the Ochsner on Wednesday from the Kenner Police and Fire Departments. “We think of heroes in a lot of different respects, these guys here are truly heroes today,” says CEO of Ochsner Medical Center Kenner, Stephen Robinson.

During shift change, hospital staff at Ochsner were given gift bags, and a giant “thank you” to those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

“This is absolutely a small token that we can give to them wish we could be out here all day every day. Every shift change thanking them. It’s been weeks, who knows how long it’s going to be for them. They’re working with these people day in and day out. I can’t thank of them enough for what they have done for us and for the people that I’ve been sick with this COVID-19. I’m sure their gratitude is just as great,” says Kenner Police Department Lieutenant, David Desforges.

“It’s so empowering, it’s very nice and heartwarming, ” says radiologic technologist, Lauren Bray.

“The team has been just been impressive the way they have pull together to care for patients here. Maintaining such a positive attitude, making sure that they do all that they can to take care of their community and help our patients. The team has just been amazing,” says Robinson.

“It’s difficult but we’re all sticking together, working hard, and just keeping each other happy and loved,” says Bray.

However, they don’t believe they are heroes in scrubs, just people doing what they believe they were called to do.

“It’s just my job. And just like everybody else has a job I just come to work and I do my job. Yup, take care of people,” says Bray.