Kenner mayor issues ’emergency mask proclamation’

KENNER – Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn has issued an emergency proclamation requiring all residents to wear masks in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Kenner City Council kicked off a “Mask Up Kenner” social media campaign at the same time as Zahn’s proclamation, which takes effect today at noon.

“The COVID cases in Kenner are by far the worst both in the total number of cases as well as the per capita rate for municipalities in Jefferson Parish,” Zahn said. “In fact, Kenner is only 200 cases behind all of unincorporated Metairie, which has double the population of our city. Requiring masks is the right thing to do.”

The new mask requirement allows for exemptions for children under the age of two, anyone with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that limits their ability to wear a mask, people who are hearing impaired or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired, anyone who would face a work-related risk by wearing a mask on the job, and anyone obtaining a service involving the nose or face that would require the temporary removal of the mask.

Anyone who witnesses a violation of the emergency mask proclamation in Kenner can contact the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office at 1-800-256-5452. Officials with the Fire Marshal’s office will then determine whether to investigate the complaint and will contact the local Kenner Fire Department for that investigation.

“I have faith in the residents of our city,” Zahn said. “And I am confident this proclamation, together with the social media campaign, will help us to turn around the rising COVID-19 numbers so that we can all begin to move forward again safely.”

Read the entire proclamation below.