Keith Pinho is a Healthcare Hero of the Day!

HOUMA, LA — Keith Pinho helps people who require one level of care discuss the possibility of needing the next. He visits residents at assisted living centers and talks to them about their eventual need for hospice care.

It’s not exactly an easy discussion to start, much less complete. To help breakdown barriers, Pinho tries a simple card game, Uno.

“Make them comfortable so if they do have questions and things like that about hospice, they’re not scared to ask,” Pinho told WGNO.

But the coronavirus pandemic has put an end to Pinho’s visits to senior and assisted centers as they work to keep the virus outside their doors. Now he will occasionally deliver various supplies, but he leaves them at the door.

“I know how much I miss going in. And I’m hoping on the flip side, they’re missing me as much as I miss them.

