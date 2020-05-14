NEW ORLEANS – For the past two months, the streets, bars, restaurants, and shops of the world famous French Quarter have been closed or boarded up. Covid-19 has silenced an area noted for its boisterous locals and tourists loud music, great foods and drinks.

As tens of thousands of our fellow neighbors have been forced to stay home, furloughed, or have even lost their jobs, New Orleans remains strong. We look forward to the day music will fill the streets, our streets are crowded again, people are enjoying great food and drinks, and local shops are filled with customers.

We will survive. Be safe and healthy. Until then, Keep the faith New Orleans. God Bless Louisiana!