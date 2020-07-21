Junior Auxiliary of Houma hosts uniform drive for families in need

HOUMA, LA – Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA of Houma) is seeking gently used public school uniforms for a uniform drive that will be given to local families in need.

Due to increased financial hardships in light of COVID-19 and the oil and gas industry downturn, the expenses of uniforms for one or multiple children can be an added burden in a hard year.

Many families have expressed the need for assistance which led JA of Houma to organize the drive.

JA of Houma will collect donations of uniforms until July 31st.

There are collection bins located at the following businesses:

Dishmans Flooring Center – 4633 W. Main St. in Gray

Chez Lili – 6114 W. Park Ave. in Houma

Haydel Dermatology – 578 Valhi Blvd. in Houma

Neil’s Small Engine – 6622 W. Park Ave. in Houma

The Zen Den, Health & Wellness – 410 Corporate Dr. in Houma

Stephanie Hebert Allstate Insurance – 845 Grand Caillou Rd. in East Houma

Nam’s Tire Service – 9005 E. Main St. in East Houma

You can also reach out to any JA of Houma member or contact JAofHouma@gmail.com.

Members will wash, sort, and deliver to Terrebonne Parish School District for distribution. Families in need of uniforms can contact Kwanzaa Johnson at 985-879-6400 ext. 264.

Uniforms will be ready for distribution on August 4th.

“We hope that by providing uniforms to those in need, we can help to deliver normalcy in an already unique and perhaps stressful upcoming school year,” Kellie Walters, Junior Auxiliary of Houma President, said. “Many in our community are hurting due to recent events and JA of Houma is happy to help in this small way.”