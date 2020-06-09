June 9-12: COVID-19 testing in New Orleans, Covington, and Chalmette

A health worker administers a coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site organized by actor Sean Penn’s nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) at Malibu City Hall in Malibu, California. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has announced community COVID-19 testing locations in the greater New Orleans and Northshore regions for June 9-12.

Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older.

Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status

Ochsner has completed more than 10,000 COVID-19 community tests across the state since May 5.

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.

Please find the testing location details below. Testing schedules are subject to change due to weather.

June 9

Frederick Sigur Civic Center Ballroom 8245 W. Judge Perez Blvd.

Chalmette, LA 70043

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



John C. Bright Gym 3401 Cleary Ave.

Metairie, LA 70002

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



St. Tammany Community Health Center 1301 N. Florida St.

Covington, LA 70433

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Wednesday, June 10

Frederick Sigur Civic Center Ballroom 8245 W. Judge Perez Blvd.

Chalmette, LA 70043

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



John C. Bright Gym 3401 Cleary Ave.

Metairie, LA 70002

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



St. Tammany Community Health Center 1301 N. Florida St.

Covington, LA 70433

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Thursday, June 11

Lakeview Christian Center 5885 Fleur De Lis Dr.

New Orleans, LA 70124

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Ray Avenue Baptist Church 4712 Ray Ave.

New Orleans, LA 70126

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



St. Tammany Community Health Center 1301 N. Florida St.

Covington, LA 70433

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.





Friday, June 12

New Hope Community Church 2715 Gadsden St.

Kenner, LA 70062

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Lakeview Christian Center 5885 Fleur De Lis Dr.

New Orleans, LA 70124

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



St. Tammany Community Health Center 1301 N. Florida St.

Covington, LA 70433

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Community members will receive their test results 72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone.

Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.

Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.