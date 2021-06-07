June 7 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 700 new cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 794 new cases over the holiday weekend.

An additional 4 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,619.

The total number of cases statewide is now 473,777.

There are currently 284 infected people hospitalized, and 36 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,062,092 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,496,945 (as of June 7).