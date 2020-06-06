June 6 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 42,486 with 2,814 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,800 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide reached 42,486.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,814.

Of the 42,486 cases in Louisiana right now, 582 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 72 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 31,700 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.