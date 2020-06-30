Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

June 30 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 58,095 with 3,113 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,014 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 58,095.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,113.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISHJEFFERSONORLEANS
DEATHS484534
CASES9,4897,851
STATE TESTS1,1911,747
COMMERCIAL TESTS80,59271,132

There are currently 781 infected people hospitalized, and 83 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Both of these numbers went up overnight.

LDH estimates that 42,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.

