June 29 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 57,081 with 3,091 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 57,081, that is an increase of 845 overnight.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,091.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS DEATHS 483 532 CASES 9,403 7,796 STATE TESTS 1,187 1,746 COMMERCIAL TESTS 78,813 69,903

Of the 57,081 cases in Louisiana right now, 737 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 79 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 42,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.