June 26 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 54,769 with 3,077 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 54,769, that is an increase of 1,354 overnight.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,077.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS DEATHS 481 530 CASES 9,169 7,681 STATE TESTS 1,181 1,746 COMMERCIAL TESTS 76,015 66,791

Of the 54,769 cases in Louisiana right now, 700 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 73 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 39,700 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Saturday at noon.