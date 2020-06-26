Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

June 26 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 54,769 with 3,077 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 54,769, that is an increase of 1,354 overnight.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,077.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

Of the 54,769 cases in Louisiana right now, 700 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 73 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 39,700 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Saturday at noon.

