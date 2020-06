Ashley Pyne, right, helps her son, Elijah, complete a nasal swipe for COVID-19 testing in Picuris Pueblo, N.M., Thursday, April 24, 2020. Small Native American pueblo tribes across New Mexico are embracing extraordinary social distancing measures that include guarded roadblocks and universal testing for the coronavirus in efforts to insulate themselves from a contagion with frightening echoes of the past. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

CHALMETTE, LA – Plaquemines Primary Care & Louisiana National Guard will be providing free COVID-19 testing this week.

Testing will take place on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Gauthier Elementary School, located at 1200 E. LA Hwy 46, in St. Bernard.

This free testing is available to anyone 18 or older that wants to determine their COVID-19 status.

You do not need to have any symptoms to be tested.

All residents are encouraged to get tested.