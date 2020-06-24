June 24 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 52,477 with 3,039 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 52,477, that is an increase of 822 overnight.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,021.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS DEATHS 479 529 CASES 9,003 7,610 STATE TESTS 1,179 1,745 COMMERCIAL TESTS 73,585 64,377

Of the 52,477 cases in Louisiana right now, 631 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 77 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 39,700 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.