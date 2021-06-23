Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

June 23 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 400 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 480 new cases over the holiday weekend.

An additional 10 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,693.

The total number of cases statewide is now 478,946.

There are currently 273 infected people hospitalized, and 34 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,174,877 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,566,120 (as of June 21).

