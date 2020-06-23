June 23 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 51,595 with 3,021 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 51,595, that is an increase of 1,356 overnight.

The latest tally sets the death total at 3,021.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS DEATHS 479 529 CASES 8,888 7,571 STATE TESTS 1,178 1,745 COMMERCIAL TESTS 72,488 63,579

Of the 51,595 cases in Louisiana right now, 646 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 83 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 39,700 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.