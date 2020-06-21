June 21 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 49,778 with 2,993 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 49,778, that is an increase of 393 overnight.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,993.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS DEATHS 477 529 CASES 8,681 7,518 STATE TESTS 1,177 1,745 COMMERCIAL TESTS 70,290 61,899

Of the 49,778 cases in Louisiana right now, 589 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 69 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 37,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Monday at noon.