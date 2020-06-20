June 20 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 49,385 with 2,992 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 49,385.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,992.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS DEATHS 477 529 CASES 8,647 7,491 STATE TESTS 1,174 1,744 COMMERCIAL TESTS 69,589 61,079

Of the 49,385 cases in Louisiana right now, 574 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 73 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 37,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.