June 19 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 48,515 with 2,972 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

On Friday, LDH implemented a new process to remove duplicate data received from labs around the state.

In doing so, LDH identified a total of 1,666 existing duplicate cases as well as cases of out-of-state residents. These have been removed in the updated case count today.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 48,515.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,972.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS DEATHS 474 526 CASES 8,543 7,448 STATE TESTS 1,174 1,743 COMMERCIAL TESTS 68,362 59,589

Of the 48,515 cases in Louisiana right now, 561 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 75 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 37,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Saturday at noon.