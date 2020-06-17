June 17 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 48,683 with 2,950 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 48,683. That is an increase of more than 900 overnight.

On 6/17/20 LDH reports a total of 928 cases reported to the state since 6/16/20. This includes a backlog of 129 cases, with specimen collection dates between 4/1 and 4/9.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,950.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS DEATHS 472 523 CASES 8,507 7,459 STATE TESTS 1,181 1,795 COMMERCIAL

TESTS 62,830 57,053

Of the 48,683 cases in Louisiana right now, 588 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 77 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 37,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.