June 16 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 47,706 with 2,930 deaths

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The total number of cases statewide is now at 47,706. That is an increase of more than 500 overnight.

The latest tally sets the death total at 2,930.

PARISH JEFFERSON ORLEANS DEATHS 471 522 CASES 8,468 7,428 STATE TESTS 1,181 1,795 COMMERCIAL

TESTS 62,188 56,427

Of the 47,706 cases in Louisiana right now, 588 of those infected people are currently hospitalized, and 77 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates that 37,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.